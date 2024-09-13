UCLA is set for its first Big Ten contest this week when the Bruins return from a bye to host Indiana at the Rose Bowl. DeShaun Foster will make his home head coaching debut Saturday after leading the Bruins to a victory on the road in Hawaii during Week 1.

Foster has guided a renewed recruiting push since taking over, and there has been a strong effort by the staff to build a strong base close to home.

That is reflected in the first wave of in-season visitors the Bruins will host this weekend as the team takes the field in Pasadena.

Staff writer Tracy McDannald has a full rundown of the prospects planning to be in the stands Saturday for UCLA's game, and the list is highlighted by several top recruits from right in the Los Angeles area.

The list includes numerous recruits already committed to the Bruins for the 2025 class such as quarterback Madden Iamaleava, linebacker Weston Port and running back Karson Cox.

*** Click this link to view the entire list that features several more notable names. ***