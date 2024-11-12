Kicker Mateen Bhaghani continues to be money for UCLA

Mateen Bhaghani has been every bit worthy of the “Money Bhags” moniker bestowed upon him by UCLA special teams coordinator Kodi Whitfield.

The kicker is 14 of 17 on field goal attempts on the season, with a pair of game-winners to his credit. Bhaghani’s latest heroics came in last Friday’s 20-17 win over Iowa to propel the Bruins to their third consecutive victory.

Bhaghani’s 27-yard, go-ahead field goal was not his most impressive kick, however. A career-long 57-yard field goal — the second-longest in program history behind only Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 60-yard conversion — helped ignite UCLA after falling behind 10-0 through one quarter.

Bhaghani, who met with reporters after Tuesday’s practice, said his range extends a bit farther.

“I think if I’m out practicing on the field, I could hit anywhere from 65 in,” Bhaghani said. “Definitely when it comes in the game, you know, pressure and all that definitely accounts but I'm confident wherever coach (DeShaun Foster) puts me out there.”