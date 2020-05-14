The Bruins picked up an outstanding prospect when Devin Kirkwood (6-4, 185) from Gardena (Calif.) Serra let the known world in on that UCLA is where he will continue his education and pursue his football career.

The talented future Bruin made his decision known via twitter.

"Today is the day I have been dreaming of since a football was placed in my hand," Kirkwood wrote in his tweet. "I am extremely thankful to be in the position that I am in right now.

"God blessed me with the skills and talent to be able to play the game I love at the College Level.



"I want to personally thank every College Coach that has taken his time out of their busy schedule to review my game film and recruit me.



"I would like to thank, God, my mom, my auntie, JR, grandparents, uncle, family, friends, my god-parents, mentors, the following Coaches: Altenberg, Marv, Dabbs, JT, Will, Domo, Ayuindae, Katskee, GoldRush Staff, Inglewood Jets, GZ, Coaches, Brown, Griff, A. Hawkins, and the Mamba Crew.

"This village of special individuals provided me with guidance, support, and encouragement throughout the recruiting process.

"This decision did not come easy. Through prayer and weighing all the pros and cons, I am confident to announce that I will be taking my talent to Westwood. Please respect my decision."

The Bruins get an extremely talented football player who has the versatility that is much coveted by UCLA. He will probably end up as a long corner who will match up against the larger more physical wide receivers that are so much in vogue in today’s game. He also has the versatility and toughness to line up at safety.

The good news for UCLA fans is Kirkwood’s best football is ahead of him. He has an outstanding work ethic that will drive him to reach his full potential.

Though opposing teams tried to avoid Kirkwood, he racked up 35 tackles, had six pass deflections, and one interception as a junior.

UCLA wins this recruiting battle over Arizona, ASU, Brown, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, Utah, Utah State, and Yale.