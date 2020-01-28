Knight Talks UCLA Pledge
UCLA receives a commitment from grad transfer safety Qwuantrezz Knight (6-0, 204) recently of Kent State Uni͏v͏ersit͏y following his official visit to Westwood. Knight’s football career has taken s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news