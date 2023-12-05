With lofty goals to enter the season, UCLA star edge rusher Laiatu Latu can check off Pac-12 conference defensive player of the year.

The nation’s leader in tackles for loss earned the honor, along with first-team all-conference recognition, while eight other Bruins also were recognized by the league Tuesday.

In addition, UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau and center Duke Clemens were named to the All-Pac-12 second team, while defensive backs Kenny Churchwell III and Alex Johnson, edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, linebacker Kain Medrano and tight end Moliki Matavao were all honorable mention selections.

Latu, who recorded 21 1/2 tackles for a loss to go with a team-high 13 sacks (tied for third in the nation), is the fifth player in UCLA history to earn the conference’s defensive player of the year honor and first since defensive lineman Brian Price in 2009.

Along with Price, Latu joins Dave Ball (2003), Robert Thomas (2001) and Mark Walen (1985) among UCLA players to be named the league’s top defender.

During the season, Latu was named defensive player of the week once and defensive lineman of the week twice. He anchored a UCLA defense that collected 41 team sacks, the most from the program since 2012.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound senior also is in the running as a finalist for four major national awards, including the Lombardi (most outstanding linemen, offense or defense), Bednarik (defensive player of the year), Hendricks (best defensive end) and Lott IMPACT awards (top defensive player on and off the field).

Before the season, Latu’s goals were first-team All-American honors and to lead the nation in sacks with a target goal of 15, leaving him not too far off.

It was the second consecutive year Latu was named a first-team all-conference selection, and Wednesday he’s expected to consult with his family and head coach Chip Kelly about his future and possible participation in the LA Bowl, which will be played Dec. 16 against Boise State at nearby SoFi Stadium.

As a projected top-10 NFL draft pick, that decision and opportunity to prepare for the draft may only be a formality.

Despite owning the league’s top defense, which is ranked 11th-best in the nation at 299 yards allowed per game, and a run defense that allowed a national-best 69.6 yards, UCLA’s only other first- or second-team honoree was Muasau.

A transfer from Hawaii two seasons ago, Muasau was a second-team honoree for a second consecutive season after posting a team-leading 64 tackles (eight for a loss) and four sacks to go with an interception.

Clemens was the steadying presence along an offensive line that otherwise struggled. The Bruins allowed 42 sacks, the nation’s ninth-worst total.

Clemens, however, was the league’s ninth-highest graded lineman by PFF with a minimum of 100 snaps. He registered a 75.9 overall grade on a scale of 100.

A case could have been made for Johnson and Gabriel Murphy to receive a bump.

Murphy’s 15 tackles for a loss ranks third in the Pac-12 behind Latu and Utah lineman Jonah Elliss (16), who was a first-team selection and fellow Lombardi finalist.

Johnson led the league with four interceptions.

Other major conference honors went to Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (Pac-12 offensive player of the year), Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (offensive freshman of the year) and California linebacker Cade Uluave (defensive freshman of the year), while Washington’s Kalen DeBoer repeated as coach of the year.