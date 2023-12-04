UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has already had one conversation with Laiatu Latu, who is in the running for four major college football awards, but one more with his family this week will determine whether the star edge rusher will participate in the Dec. 16 LA Bowl against Boise State.

Kelly, who addressed the media via video teleconference Sunday along with newly promoted Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson, said Latu’s mother, Kerry, will be consulted Wednesday before making a decision.

The meeting will coincide with the announcement of the Lombardi Award winner, who will be crowned the nation’s most outstanding college lineman (offense or defense). Latu is one of four finalists along with Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Georgia’s Brock Bowers and Utah’s Jonah Elliss.

“Latu is a special, special player and we’ll make the best decision for Latu,” Kelly said, “but it will be his and his family’s decision. I’ll visit with them on Wednesday, but we’ll always do what’s best for our players.”