BruinBlitz - Latest Bruin Pledge Quick Hit

UCLA’s recruiting class continues to impress. The latest prospect with a huge upside to commit to the Bruins is Keontez Lewis (6-1, 170) from football talent factory, East St. Louis, Ill.

The Bruins won an intense recruiting battle over 25 other offers. The list included; Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, Central Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Southern Illinois, Southern Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Washington State, and West Virginia.

This is an imposing list of schools that the UCLA coaching staff was able to overcome.

rivals.com midwest analyst Josh Helmholt, who is the best in the business, had the following to say about UCLA’s latest commit.

“Lewis a tall, smooth wide receiver who has that ability to stretch the field vertically, Helmholt said. “I have watched him develop much more into a hands catcher recently, as his game has overall become much more technically sound. UCLA is able to land him even though his quarterback is committed to Missouri, which probably ended as runners-up here.”

Tape shows a player who has playmaking skills and an athletic receiver who is an excellent fit for UCLA’s offense.

As a junior, Lewis hauled in 37 receptions, for 802 yards, averaging 21.7 yards per catch and ten receiving touchdowns.

More on Lewis in a coming profile. Stay tuned…