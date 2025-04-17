LB Poly 2027 ATH JuJu Johnson impressed with efficiency of UCLA practice

Count JuJu Johnson among the recruits impressed with the efficiency of the UCLA coaching staff and the organization of spring practices.
The 2027 Long Beach (Calif.) Poly four-star athlete was back Tuesday at UCLA for the first time since landing an offer on a previous visit.
“I thought the practice was competitive and no time wasted,” Johnson told Bruin Blitz.
Johnson was last in Westwood at the end of March, when both he and fellow 2027 Poly teammate and cornerback Donte’ Wright were both offered after meeting with Bruins’ staff at the Wasserman Football Center.