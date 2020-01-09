News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-09 18:38:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Looking At Bruin WR Targets

Bruin target and two-way standout five-star Emeka Egbuka will one of the most sought after players for the class of 2021.
Bruin target and two-way standout five-star Emeka Egbuka will one of the most sought after players for the class of 2021. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

One position that the Bruins are in pretty good shape is at wide receiver. With the additions of Logan Loya and Matt Sykes, there’s potential for the position to be better still. UCLA has two offer...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}