 BruinBlitz - Thoughts On UCLA's Recruiting Class
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-08 11:30:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Thoughts On UCLA's Recruiting Class

UCLA QB prospect Kajiya Hollawayne ready to unleash.
UCLA QB prospect Kajiya Hollawayne ready to unleash. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

You have to admire the mental toughness of the 11 players who have already committed to UCLA. As stated many times before, this is a football program that has won a mere seven games over the last t...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}