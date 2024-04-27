Following an official visit to Westwood, Unije announced Saturday his intention to transfer to UCLA for the 2024 season. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle was on campus Wednesday through Friday.

Now, Unije, who spent the previous four years at Houston, hopes UCLA is the right fit.

Things in Louisville lasted just three months before right tackle Reuben Unije decided to re-enter the transfer portal.

Unije did little to hide his upcoming announcement, too, asking on social media in search of someone who can make a graphic while still on the visit. Commitment graphics have become the new norm for recruits to announce their big decisions.

Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers also used his social media account to share a post from Unije’s visit and added: “Let’s be great together!”

Last season, Unije posted an 80.9 of out 100 pass-blocking grade on the PFF scale. The mark ranked fourth-best among tackles in the American Athletic Conference.

All of Unije’s 439 pass-blocking snaps last season came at right tackle, where Garrett DiGiorgio has started all 26 games over the past two years for the Bruins.

Unije played 679 snaps in all, with five sacks allowed, three quarterback hits and 22 pressures.

Unije’s commitment is the second transfer addition along the offensive line this spring, joining UNLV transfer guard Alani Makihele.

The Bruins also will host an official visit starting May 17 with coveted Arkansas transfer left tackle Andrew Chamblee.

Unije’s addition comes at a time the Bruins have mixed and matched their offensive line personnel during spring camp after sticking with same unofficial first team for most of the first four weeks.