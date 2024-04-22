It’s no secret UCLA needed to address its issues at offensive line coming off a season it allowed 42 total sacks.

Of the 130 FBS programs in the country, only 11 others allowed more, and the Bruins suffered with injuries at the quarterback position throughout 2023.

UCLA now hopes help is on the way.

Offensive guard Alani Makihele, who spent the past four years at UNLV, announced Monday his commitment to the Bruins on Instagram coming off an official visit.

A graduate transfer, Makihele has two years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2020 and the bonus year afforded to NCAA athletes during the pandemic.

Of his 830 snaps played last season, Makihele took 811 snaps at left guard and started all 13 games. Currently, the Bruins have returning starter Spencer Holstege at the position.

At 6-foot-3 and 350 pounds, it remains to be seen how UCLA offensive line coach Juan Castillo plans to use Makihele.

According to PFF, Makihele recorded a 72.8 out of 100 pass-blocking grade for the season — including three games at 83.2 or better. The Anchorage, Alaska native was credited with just two sacks allowed for the entire season, with both coming in the Mountain West Conference championship game against Boise State.

Makihele is the second transfer in three days to commit to UCLA, joining former San Diego State fullback Leo Kemp.