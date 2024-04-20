New UCLA offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has consistently featured a fullback in his West Coast offense through the first three full weeks of spring camp.

The Bruins, who will likely start rising sixth-year senior Anthony Adkins at the position, added depth and youth behind him Saturday.

Leo Kemp, who spent his freshman year at San Diego State last season, announced his commitment to the Bruins via social media.

During the first week of spring camp, Bieniemy said a fullback “can play a huge role, when needed” in the offense.

“I think if you have a fullback it helps you in a number of ways,” Bieniemy said, “because we ask those guys to do a number of things — whether it’s blocking for a halfback, whether it’s participating in the pass game or even taking some of the stress off the tight ends. So, I think that position is not something that is lost but is something that is very, very valuable and you’ll notice around the league now, teams are starting to discover that fullbacks are more of a priority than not.”

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Kemp appeared in 10 of 12 games and made two starts for the Aztecs.

The Paso Robles, Calif., native did not handle a carry in a what was a crowded SDSU backfield, but he collected two catches for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Earlier in spring camp, UCLA also moved Peter Bario from the defensive line to fullback to add to the depth.



