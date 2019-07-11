News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 10:47:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Luke Akers Talks UCLA Offer

Ivgiqhj0jz12pzika8yb
Luke Akers gets his second offer from UCLA. (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

UCLA is making the placekicker position a priority and recently offered Luke Akers (6-2, 182) from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood. The skillful kicker talks about his recent offer from UCLA.“I was in ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}