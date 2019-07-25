Luke Akers Talks UCLA Pledge
UCLA has always taken special teams seriously and is usually at the forefront when offering specialists. The Bruins recently offered Luke Akers (6-2, 182) from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood and it di...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news