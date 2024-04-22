Advertisement
Malik White enjoys practice environment on visit to UCLA

Malik White, left, a 2026 offensive tackle at Rancho Cucamonga High School, with UCLA director of player personnel Stacey Ford during an April 13 visit to Westwood.
Malik White, left, a 2026 offensive tackle at Rancho Cucamonga High School, with UCLA director of player personnel Stacey Ford during an April 13 visit to Westwood. (Courtesy of Malik White)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

The competitive periods in the last practice of each week at UCLA spring camp continue to catch the attention of visiting recruits.

Malik White, a 2026 offensive tackle from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., was on an unofficial April 13 and came away impressed by the environment Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster has created in his practices.

“The visit to UCLA was great,” White told Bruin Blitz. “I learned a lot from all of the coaches I talked to. The practice environment was very competitive with high energy and a quick pace.”

