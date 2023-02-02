HARBOR CITY, Calif. — In recent months, Narbonne forward Marcus Adams Jr. has made waves with his play and Wednesday he announced his top five schools.

Mississippi State, Oregon, Syracuse, Texas and UCLA made the cut, and the school the 6-foot-8 wing ultimately selects will determine whether he remains in the 2024 class or re-classifies as a 2023 recruit.

“So far, I’m still ’24 and I have a lot of time to decide if I’m staying in this class or I’m going to go to ’23,” he told Bruin Blitz after scoring 23 points to go with 13 rebounds and five steals in his team’s 47-38 win over Gardena-Serra.

The decision stems from Adams Jr.‘s one year at a prep school in Corona before returning to Narbonne, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons. He is still awaiting the final determination on a transcript, which also is the reason UCLA is the lone school in the top five yet to formally offer a scholarship.