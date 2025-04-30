Michigan transfer EDGE Kechaun Bennett commits to UCLA

UCLA has been targeting additions along the defensive front this spring, and the Bruins landed a key commitment Wednesday when Michigan graduate transfer edge rusher Kechaun Bennett committed to join the team for his final season.

The 6-foot-4, 257-pound Connecticut native was primarily used on special teams during the 2024 season with the Wolverines but should have an opportunity to see a bigger role along UCLA's defensive front this fall.

Bennett played in 13 games in 2024 and was on the field for 27 defensive snaps.

A former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 1 prospect in Connecticut and the 12th-ranked weakside defensive end in the 2021 class, Bennett will add some experience to Ikaika Malloe's group.

Bennett has played in 24 games over the last two seasons in Ann Arbor and will add some depth to a room at UCLA in need of another strong presence following the departure of Jacob Busic to the transfer portal this week.

The new UCLA edge rusher had tackles in games against Minnesota, Oregon and Alabama last season.

Bennett has one season of remaining eligibility and is now the fifth official addition for the Bruins in the spring transfer season. Cornerbacks Rodrick Pleasant (Oregon) and Jamier Johnson (Indiana) are the two other defensive transfers to announce their commitments to UCLA this spring, joining quarterback Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) and running back Jaivian Thomas (Cal).