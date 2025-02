At his core, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin is his father’s son.

Harold “Hep” Cronin, 83, is expected to be in attendance Tuesday night when the Bruins host Minnesota, with his son on the verge of his 500th career victory. As of Monday morning, Cronin’s father was en route from Cincinnati to Los Angeles but awaiting a delay in Detroit due to snow.

It’s what tipped Mick off about the pending milestone.