It’s already a given that UCLA will look much different offensively in the upcoming men’s basketball season.

Gone are two of the Bruins’ top three scorers from last season, as Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard accounted for more than 28 points per game. On the perimeter, both also attempted more 3-pointers than anyone on the roster while making 101 total 3s.

Point guard Tyger Campbell, however, was the second-most accurate on 3-point attempts and UCLA head coach Mick Cronin wants the preseason All-Pac-12 first-team selection to be even more aggressive in looking for his own shot this season.

The days of Campbell being solely a pass-first, pure point guard “are over for him,” Cronin told reporters at Pac-12 media day Wednesday in San Francisco.

Campbell made 41 percent of his 122 3-point attempts and shot 44.4 percent overall from the field last season. The redshirt senior’s numbers have steadily increased in recent seasons, but he still averaged a modest 11.9 points per game while keeping his emphasis on running the offense and distributing the ball.

“For him to be selfless, he needs to shoot more now,” Cronin said. “He's an elite shooter, one of the best in college basketball. His role is dramatically changing.”

Still, Campbell views himself in that prototypical mold of “being an extension of the coach” who ensures the other four players on the floor are in the flow of the game.