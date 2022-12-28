UCLA head coach Mick Cronin has seen his team grow when it comes to playing with big leads early in the season.

Now, he’s ready to see what happens when the games get closer and the 11th-ranked Bruins have to inevitably play from behind as the remainder of the Pac-12 Conference slate resumes this week with road games at Washington State and Washington beginning Friday night.

“I’m a little concerned we really haven’t had a comeback victory yet because you’re going to have to have those in your season,” Cronin said before Wednesday’s practice. “It’s just not all going to go your way the whole time. But it’s all part of the process.”

Cronin added that the flow of a basketball game naturally becomes a game of runs and contests like the 27-point, wire-to-wire victory at Maryland on Dec. 14 are “an anomaly.”

In its 11-2 start, UCLA has enjoyed sizable, double-digit leads in the second half of most games.

The Bruins squandered a 15-point lead in a loss to Illinois and trailed by as many as 8 in the second half of a loss to Baylor — both games part of the Continental Tire Main Event from Nov. 18-20 in Las Vegas. Since then, the Bruins have won eight consecutive games and just two games have been within single digits past the first made basket after halftime.