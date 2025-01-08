Mick Cronin points finger, questions ‘toughness’ of No. 22 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — As UCLA head coach Mick Cronin started to answer a question Tuesday evening about the 22nd-ranked Bruins’ search for more toughness and motivation, he was reminded of the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Some guys need to go see The Wizard,” Cronin said.

It’s just unclear whether it was about the need to find their brains, heart, courage — or all of the above.

But one person Cronin unequivocally found no blame in was himself following a 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan at Pauley Pavilion.