Mick Cronin points finger, questions ‘toughness’ of No. 22 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — As UCLA head coach Mick Cronin started to answer a question Tuesday evening about the 22nd-ranked Bruins’ search for more toughness and motivation, he was reminded of the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”
“Some guys need to go see The Wizard,” Cronin said.
It’s just unclear whether it was about the need to find their brains, heart, courage — or all of the above.
But one person Cronin unequivocally found no blame in was himself following a 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan at Pauley Pavilion.
As part of a nearly 10-minute rant that mostly centered on his team’s recent skid, Cronin voiced his frustration that stems from continually being the self-proclaimed most energetic, prideful person at each practice.
On multiple occasions, Cronin called his team “soft” and “delusional” and said his displeasure extends to his assistant coaches.