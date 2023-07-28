EL SEGUNDO — In the four months since the UCLA men’s basketball team’s Sweet 16 exit at the NCAA tournament, plenty has happened.

During an appearance on the “Petros and Money” radio show from Rock and Brews bar and restaurant, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin provided a bit of clarity on his coaching staff and the infusion of international talent on the new-look roster.

Former assistant coach Ivo Simovic left the program after just one season, taking an assistant coaching job with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors last month. Simovic was largely responsible for the signings of freshmen Ilane Fibleuil (France) and Jan Vide (Slovenia) and luring Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic (Serbia).

But more international recruiting help is on the way, Cronin said. He said newly promoted assistant coach Nate Georgeton is currently at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Serbia, and a second hire with international ties will be formally announced Aug. 1.

Georgeton was previously UCLA’s director of student-athlete development. He is entering his fifth year with the program after graduating from Cincinnati and joining UCLA in 2019.