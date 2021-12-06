Monday Morning Quarterback
The Bruins are Holiday Bowl-bound and will play the 19th ranked North Carolina State. The Wolfpack ended the season with a 9-3 record overall and were 6-2 in the ACC.The Bruins ended the season on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news