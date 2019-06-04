UCLA went back to the transfer portal and picked up outstanding depth at the quarterback position in Washington Husky transfer Colson Yankoff (6-4, 209). He played his high school ball at Coeur d’Alene, ID., where he was a highly recruited four-star dual-threat quarterback.

Yankoff certainly fits the profile of most UCLA recruits. In addition to playing quarterback and being the 5A Inland Empire Offensive MVP his senior season, he also played basketball and ran track.



During his high school career, Yankoff threw for 6,411 yards and 55 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for2,121 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns.



As a senior, Yankoff completed 222 out of 325 passes for 2,396 yards and 21 touchdowns. He added 1,027 rushing yards and scored 12 rushing touchdowns.



Yankoff was named Gatorade state player of the year, and 5A Idaho state player of the year following his senior season.



More on this development as news becomes known.

