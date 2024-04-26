DOWNEY, Calif. — Fresh off a gutsy performance that included a match-high 27 kills, Madden Iamaleava showed even in defeat Thursday night that he’s just as much of a competitor on the volleyball floor as he is as the Warren quarterback on the football field.

It’s back to business on the gridiron this weekend for the 2025 class’ third-ranked dual-threat quarterback. Iamaleava is headed to Florida for the OT7 event.