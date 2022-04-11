New UCLA defensive coordinator Bill McGovern and the host of other first-year position coaches aren’t rushing the player evaluation process this spring.

Now nearly halfway through camp, McGovern said the spring has been just as much about building relationships with players.

“We’re starting to get a feel for the guys,” McGovern said Monday after the Bruins’ seventh practice. “I love their energy. … There’s always things to improve on, but I’ve been excited about the group.”

Part of that evaluation includes moving players around to different positions and mixing in different combinations. North Texas transfers Grayson and Gabriel Murphy have been spotted both on the edge and on the inside along the defensive line, and McGovern said “some of those guys have really kind of flashed.”

RELATED: Watch Chip Kelly's media session Monday | Watch WRs Kazmeir Allen and Logan Loya talk after practice

McGovern also chose to not put any labels on his defense. So far this spring, players have said that while there are tweaks to what the Bruins have done in the past, everything isn’t entirely brand new.

McGovern said the scheme will be a collaboration with the other coaches.

“Everybody in football plays cover-2, everybody plays cover-3, plays man … and it’s just what you’re going to feature,” McGovern said.

The collaboration also will involve feedback from the players, as defensive backs Stephan Blaylock and Devin Kirkwood alluded to following last Saturday’s practice.

“We want to have their input. They’re the ones out on the field actually doing it,” McGovern said. “We may talk about something up in the coaches’ room, but when we put it into work on the field it may not fit. It might be a little different than the guys see it. So it’s just having that constant communication.

“This sport, in particular, is a relationship sport. We want to know what the guys feel and what they like. If they can help us improve the defense, we’re all for it.”