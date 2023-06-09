One thing 2025 wing Nikolas Khamenia has consistently heard about his game from college coaches is their fondness for his versatility.

At 6-foot-8 and 175 pounds, the Studio City (Calif.) Harvard-Westlake product has blossomed into a point-forward type of perimeter player capable of shooting and facilitating.

“I’ve just been hearing a lot about my versatility. Using my size to pass, shoot, just make plays,” Khamenia told Bruin Blitz at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas earlier this week.

California, Gonzaga, Kansas, Nebraska, Stanford and UCLA have all offered Khamenia scholarships, while other programs showing interest include Indiana and Ohio State. Khamenia said he has hopes of taking unofficial visits to Gonzaga and UCLA during the season.

The Bruins’ offer came April 14, which was exactly seven months removed from his most recent offer at the time, and Khamenia’s recruitment has only picked up more attention since then.

In that time, Khamenia and his Harvard-Westlake team posted a 33-2 record capped by a CIF State championship in the top division in California this past spring.

As a sophomore, he was surrounded by Division I-bound teammates in Jacob Huggins (Princeton) and Brady Dunlap (St. John’s) along with now-rising seniors Robert Hinton (Harvard commit) and Trent Perry (uncommitted).

Both Hinton and Perry are four-star prospects in the 2024 class.

While currently unranked in the 2025 class, Rivals noted in early March that Khamenia will be “due for a massive bump” in the next update.

Khamenia said being surrounded by other talented players has helped elevate his game.

“Just being in practice, going against guys like Jacob Huggins, Robert Hinton and Trent Perry, Brady Dunlap — every day you just continue to get better,” Khamenia said.

Going into his junior year, Khamenia said he’s working on becoming a more well-rounded player on both ends of the court.

“I’m just trying to be a more consistent player, I’d say, just based on shooting, try to get my handle tighter and just working on making the right decisions,” he said. “Watching a lot of film and then just being in the weight room, getting stronger.”

Here’s what Khamenia had to say about the top priorities he’s looking for in a school, as well as where things stand with UCLA.