UCLA lands transfer commitment from ex-Indiana DB Jamier Johnson

UCLA secondary coach Demetrice Martin is bringing a fellow Pasadena native back home.

Jamier Johnson, who spent the past two seasons at Indiana, announced Tuesday on social media that he is transferring to UCLA.

The announcement comes after Johnson took a weekend official visit to campus and watched last Saturday’s practice.

The Pasadena (Calif.) Muir product originally signed with Texas as a four-star cornerback who was ranked in the Rivals250 as part of the 2021 class. He spent his first two years at Texas.

Last season, Johnson started 10 of 12 games and collected his first career interception before entering the portal in February.

Against the Bruins last season, he made three tackles in a September contest at the Rose Bowl. He finished the year with 35 tackles.

For his career, Johnson has started 11 of 33 games.

UCLA has now brought in nine transfer defensive backs since the end of last season, further highlighting Martin’s prowess as a recruiter.

After Tuesday’s spring practice, and before Johnson’s announcement, Martin said it was “great to be back” in Westwood. It was his first meeting with the local media since his return was officially announced in December.

Martin addressed his general recruiting efforts since reuniting with second-year head coach DeShaun Foster.

“It’s good to be back home and recruiting,” Martin said. “The only thing that’s really different for me is, now, it’s a little bit more accessible. Everywhere else I’ve been I still had L.A. as my recruiting area. I still have all of the relationships and all that type of things. It’s just now more accessible to get guys up here and come see me on campus and that type of thing. So, it’s a little bit more easy.”

Martin was previously on the staff from 2012 to 2017.