WATCH: Coach Demetrice Martin, DB Key Lawrence after Tuesday’s practice

For the first time since landing back in Westwood, secondary coach Demetrice Martin reflected on his return to UCLA’s coaching staff after Tuesday’s spring practice.

Martin discussed being able to coach his son, Cole, the transfer-heavy group of defensive backs the Bruins brought in this offseason and the current landscape of college football.

Meanwhile, an early frontrunner for biggest personality on the team emerged in Mississippi transfer Key Lawrence.

Lawrence, who also spent time at Tennessee and Oklahoma, talked about playing in different conferences. He also shared why he chose to come to UCLA and learn under Martin’s tutelage.

Watch the full interviews below for all that, and more: