Local four-star DE Anthony Jones looks back on latest trip to finalist UCLA

Anthony Jones has long been a top target for UCLA since the first day direct contact with 2026 recruits was permissible last June and a scholarship offer that followed days later at the program’s annual prospect camp. Since then, unofficial visit after unofficial visit has followed to let him know he was a priority.

For a frequent visitor, though, a chance to check out Tuesday’s spring practice at UCLA did offer up one thing that the Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran standout had yet to see in past trips.