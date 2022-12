Coming into Friday’s contest, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin was interested to see how his team would respond when it had to inevitably play from behind in a contest.

He quickly got his wish.

The Bruins erased a 12-point first-half deficit, trailed by as many as 9 after halftime and escaped on Adem Bona’s game-winning layup with 19 seconds left for a 67-66 win over Washington State to resume Pac-12 Conference play.

UCLA (12-2, 3-0 Pac-12) extended its win streak to nine games behind 20 points from senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who didn’t make his first shot from the field until the second half. As a team, the Bruins overcame a 36.2% shooting performance by making 21 of 22 free throws.

“You only need to win by one so that’s what we did,” Jaquez Jr. said after the game.

Washington State (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12) was held without a made field goal over the final 7:23.

The Bruins will return to action when they ring in the new year Sunday at Washington (4 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).