Some of the UCLA men’s basketball team’s early-season struggles showed up Saturday in a Top 25 match-up with Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic. Freshmen ran into foul trouble and were nonfactors and an early double-digit lead was erased entirely.

Yet, Bruins upperclassmen Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell and Jaylen Clark came to the rescue and redshirt freshman Mac Etienne provided valuable late minutes off the bench to guide the team to its seventh consecutive victory.

Jaquez Jr. scored a game-high 19 points and Campbell and Clark had 15 apiece to lead No. 16 UCLA to a 63-53 win over No. 13 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UCLA (10-2) led by 10 at the midway point of the first half and pushed the advantage to 33-20 on a Clark layup with 3:14 left before the halftime break.

Kentucky (7-3) dug itself in the early hole with 12 first-half turnovers and finished with 18. The Wildcats, who had their four-game winning streak snapped, cut the deficit to 35-27 before the half.

Kentucky star big man Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s unanimous national player of the year, was limited to eight points — including just two after halftime — on 4-of-12 shooting. Freshman reserve Chris Livingston finished with 14 points to pace the Wildcats.