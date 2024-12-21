No. 18 UCLA blows 16-point lead, falters late in loss to North Carolina

With a pair of starters in foul trouble in the second half, 18th-ranked UCLA blew a 16-point lead and failed to make a shot from the field over the final 3 minutes, 42 seconds Saturday in a 76-74 nonconference loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UCLA (10-2), clinging to a one-point lead, got just a split on a pair of free throws from forward Tyler Bilodeau and North Carolina (7-5) answered with a second-chance basket by forward Jalen Washington to tie the game 72-72 with 1:32 to play.

With a 74-73 lead, the Bruins then lost possession after point guard Dylan Andrews, under pressure from a pair of Tar Heels defenders, had an in-bounds pass from Kobe Johnson go off his leg with 21.1 seconds left.

Guard RJ Davis made a pair of free throws to give North Carolina its first lead since it was 2-0 at the 19:31 mark.

UCLA was unable to respond, as reserve guard Sebastian Mack missed a driving layup in traffic with a second remaining.

The Bruins, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped, were just 13 of 22 at the free-throw line — including eight missed attempts in the second half.

Bilodeau had a game-high 26 points and Mack had 22 for UCLA, which shot 49.1% (26 of 53) from the field but missed its last two attempts and three Bilodeau free throws down the stretch.

The Tar Heels, who were 24 of 35 at the free-throw line, were paced by guard Ian Jackson’s 24 points.