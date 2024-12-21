No. 18 UCLA blows 16-point lead, falters late in loss to North Carolina

With a pair of starters in foul trouble in the second half, 18th-ranked UCLA blew a 16-point lead and failed to make a shot from the field over the final 3 minutes, 42 seconds Saturday in a 76-74 nonconference loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
UCLA (10-2), clinging to a one-point lead, got just a split on a pair of free throws from forward Tyler Bilodeau and North Carolina (7-5) answered with a second-chance basket by forward Jalen Washington to tie the game 72-72 with 1:32 to play.
With a 74-73 lead, the Bruins then lost possession after point guard Dylan Andrews, under pressure from a pair of Tar Heels defenders, had an in-bounds pass from Kobe Johnson go off his leg with 21.1 seconds left.
Guard RJ Davis made a pair of free throws to give North Carolina its first lead since it was 2-0 at the 19:31 mark.
UCLA was unable to respond, as reserve guard Sebastian Mack missed a driving layup in traffic with a second remaining.
The Bruins, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped, were just 13 of 22 at the free-throw line — including eight missed attempts in the second half.
Bilodeau had a game-high 26 points and Mack had 22 for UCLA, which shot 49.1% (26 of 53) from the field but missed its last two attempts and three Bilodeau free throws down the stretch.
The Tar Heels, who were 24 of 35 at the free-throw line, were paced by guard Ian Jackson’s 24 points.
Postgame press conference
Courtesy of the CBS Sports Classic:
Turning point of the game
The Bruins used an 8-0 to get some early separation and push the lead to 31-18 with more than six minutes left in the first half.
Mack was the catalyst of UCLA’s late charge and had 16 first-half points to lead the way to a 40-32 halftime lead.
After getting the Bruins off to a fast start to open the game, Bilodeau scored 11 quick second-half points to extend the advantage to 59-45.
However, Bilodeau picked up his fourth foul with 11:45 remaining.
The Tar Heels scored eight consecutive points capped by an Elliot Cadeau 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 61-55 with 9:08 to play.
UCLA encountered more foul trouble after guard Skyy Clark picked up his fourth foul at the 6:44 mark.
A Davis layup extended the North Carolina run to 20-7 and pulled the Tar Heels within 68-67 with 4:41 remaining to set the stage for the finish.
Bruins standout on offense: F Tyler Bilodeau
Up until his foul trouble and the finish, it was a sensational performance from Bilodeau.
He scored the Bruins’ first 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Bilodeau shot 9 of 14 from field and 5 of 6 beyond the arc. After picking up his fourth foul, however, he missed his final three shots from the field.
Bruins standout on defense: G Kobe Johnson
Johnson, the team’s top defender, had the most success defending without fouling after head coach Mick Cronin was critical of his “discipline” to do so coming into the contest.
Johnson collected three steals as the Bruins were forced to play with four guards for most of the second half.
Not helping matters, wing Eric Dailey Jr. was also limited to 10 minutes after getting hit in the face in the first half.
Why UCLA lost
The Bruins had issues defending without fouling, drawing 25 and allowing the Tar Heels to get back into the contest.
UCLA was also out-rebounded 35-28 and turned the ball over 15 times.
Andrews had three of those turnovers, including the late miscue that helped the Tar Heels take the lead.
Notable UCLA stats
Starters
PG Dylan Andrews: 2 pts on 1/6 FGs (0/2 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 2 assts, 3 TOs
G Skyy Clark: 9 pts on 4/7 FGs (1/3 3-ptrs), 4 assts, 0 TOs, 2 stls
G Kobe Johnson: 0 pts on 0/3 FGs, 6 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls
G/F Eric Dailey Jr.: 2 pts on 1/2 FGs, 1 reb, 3 assts, 1 stl
F Tyler Bilodeau: 26 pts on 9/14 FGs (5/6 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 1 asst, 1 blk
Bench
G Sebastian Mack: 22 pts on 6/11 FGs (7/8 FTs), 3 assts, 2 stls
F/C William Kyle III: 6 pts on 3/4 FGs, 6 rebs, 4 TOs