No. 18 UCLA pushes win streak to 9 games in rout of Prairie View A&M

UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews drives for two of his game-high 21 points Tuesday night in the second half of the 18th-ranked Bruins’ 111-75 win over Prairie View A&M at Pauley Pavilion. (Photo by Kirby Lee | Imagn Images)

LOS ANGELES — UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews led five double-figure scorers with 21 points to go with six assists Tuesday in the 18th-ranked Bruins' 111-75 win over Prairie View A&M in nonconference action at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA (10-1), which led by 17 at the half, shot 59% (36 of 61) from the field en route to its ninth consecutive victory. The Bruins, who had a season-high scoring output, also got 18 points from forward Tyler Bilodeau, 14 from Eric Dailey Jr., 12 from Kobe Johnson and 11 off the bench from Trent Perry. The Panthers (1-10) have now lost 10 consecutive games — all on the road. Prairie View A&M guard Nick Anderson paced the team with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Bruins will now travel to face North Carolina in a nonconference neutral-site contest at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Earlier in the evening, the Tar Heels lost 90-84 to No. 7 Florida. North Carolina was knocked out of the Associated Press Top 25 earlier this month.

Advertisement

Postgame press conference

Turning point of the game

The Bruins scored the first six points as part of a 12-2 run to open the contest, and a pair of early Dailey 3-pointers pushed the UCLA advantage to 20-7. The Panthers went on a 10-0 run through the midway point of the half to pull within 26-18. UCLA went nearly six minutes without a made field goal until a Johnson floater pushed the lead back to 30-20 at the 8:25 mark. The Bruins took a 53-36 lead into halftime and used a 13-0 run inside the first six minutes of the second half to keep the game out of reach. Also in the opening half, Bruins reserve guard Lazar Stefanovic reached the 1,000-point plateau in his career.

Bruins standout on offense: PG Dylan Andrews and F Tyler Bilodeau

Bilodeau asserted himself early with 15 first-half points and was 7 of 7 at the free-throw line before the break. He also had three first-half assists. Equally impressive was Andrews, who had 10 points and three assists without a turnover in the opening half. Both players opened 4 of 5 from the field before halftime.

Bruins standout on defense: C Aday Mara

Mara grabbed seven of his game-high 10 rebounds on the defensive glass to go with a pair of blocks and a steal.

Why UCLA won

The Bruins got separation in the first half thanks to a 15-3 advantage in points off turnovers and 13-2 edge in second-chance points. The finished with 31 points off 17 Prairie View A&M turnovers and 21 second-chance points off 12 offensive rebounds. UCLA also improved from the free-throw line, making 29 of 37 attempts. In the previous victory over Arizona, the Bruins were just 7 of 16 at the line.

Notable UCLA stats