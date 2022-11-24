LOS ANGELES — After rough outings in each of UCLA’s first two losses last week, it was the premiere of the Amari Bailey Show Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.

The freshman scored a career-high 19 points in the best all-around performance of his young career to lead the No. 19-ranked Bruins to a 100-53 win over Pepperdine.

Bailey rebounded after scoring just six points on a combined 2 of 10 from the field over 50 minutes against Illinois and Baylor in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-5 guard made 7 of his 12 shots to go with four assists and three rebounds against the Waves.

UCLA (4-2) had six players, including all five starters, score in double figures. Bruins senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 of his 17 points in the second half, David Singleton chipped in 13 off the bench, Jaylen Clark had 12, and Tyger Campbell and Adem Bona scored 11 apiece.

Pepperdine (4-2) was paced by Houston Mallette and Jan Zidek, who finished with 13 points piece. The Waves scored just 24 after the break and were outrebounded 44-26 — including 13-7 on the offensive glass.

The Bruins will return to action Sunday against Bellarmine, last season’s Atlantic Sun Conference champions who were ineligible for the NCAA tournament while in the second year of a four-year transition waiting period for programs moving up from Division II.

Tipoff at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 4 p.m.