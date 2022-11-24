No. 19 UCLA rolls past Pepperdine behind Amari Bailey's breakout game
LOS ANGELES — After rough outings in each of UCLA’s first two losses last week, it was the premiere of the Amari Bailey Show Wednesday at Pauley Pavilion.
The freshman scored a career-high 19 points in the best all-around performance of his young career to lead the No. 19-ranked Bruins to a 100-53 win over Pepperdine.
Bailey rebounded after scoring just six points on a combined 2 of 10 from the field over 50 minutes against Illinois and Baylor in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-5 guard made 7 of his 12 shots to go with four assists and three rebounds against the Waves.
UCLA (4-2) had six players, including all five starters, score in double figures. Bruins senior Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 13 of his 17 points in the second half, David Singleton chipped in 13 off the bench, Jaylen Clark had 12, and Tyger Campbell and Adem Bona scored 11 apiece.
Pepperdine (4-2) was paced by Houston Mallette and Jan Zidek, who finished with 13 points piece. The Waves scored just 24 after the break and were outrebounded 44-26 — including 13-7 on the offensive glass.
The Bruins will return to action Sunday against Bellarmine, last season’s Atlantic Sun Conference champions who were ineligible for the NCAA tournament while in the second year of a four-year transition waiting period for programs moving up from Division II.
Tipoff at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Turning point of the game
Trailing 14-12 with more than 13 minutes left in the first half, UCLA went on a 19-2 run over a six-minute stretch highlighted by all seven of Singleton’s first-half points including a corner 3-pointer to take a 31-16 lead. It was the largest lead of the half.
The Bruins scored 20 points off 11 Waves turnovers in the opening half to take a 43-29 lead into the break.
UCLA opened the second half on a 13-4 run to put the game out of reach early.
Bruins standout on offense
From the start, Bailey was engaged offensively with a pair of assists on the interior to fellow freshman Adem Bona. Out of the under-12 media timeout, Bailey got in the scoring column with an outside jumper from the corner.
After making four of his first eight shots from the field, Bailey remained hot to open the second half. At one juncture early, he scored or assisted on five consecutive UCLA baskets.
Bailey said he took it upon himself to be aggressive early in the game when he heard the Pepperdine bench call him a “non-shooter.”
“If you watch the film, they went under the screen and I kind of felt like they were disrespectful,” said Bailey, who made all three of his 3-point attempts. “They were giving me plenty of feet to shoot the ball. So, I was just taking what the defense was giving me.”
Bruins standout on defense
After producing just one steal over the two losses in Las Vegas, Clark doubled that output in the first half against the Waves. His defense as part of the Bruins’ big first-half run helped lead to transition baskets and create separation.
Clark was back to his active ways in the passing lanes, getting his hands in for deflections to disrupt Pepperdine’s flow in the halfcourt.
Equally important was Jaquez Jr., whose activity on the glass led to a game-high eight rebounds (four on the defensive end) and pleased head coach Mick Cronin.
UCLA play of the game
It’s really a matter of your preferred Bailey dish of choice.
Bailey and Bona connected for a third time early in the second half. The guard dribbled just past halfcourt before throwing a lob to a streaking Bona, who called for it as he beat everyone down the floor. The alley-oop pushed UCLA’s lead to 46-29.
Why UCLA won
After allowing 22 made 3-pointers over the two losses in Las Vegas, the Bruins stifled the Waves into a 7-of-31 performance beyond the arc. Pepperdine came in averaging just under 11 made 3-pointers per contest.
UCLA did not let the long rebounds turn into second chance opportunities, either allowing just eight second-chance points while holding Pepperdine to 35% shooting (21 of 60) from the floor.
The Bruins asserted themselves in the paint with a 42-16 edge, had an 11-2 advantage in fast break points and got 30 points off the bench. In every facet, it was a standout effort.
Starting five
PG Tyger Campbell: 11 pts on 4/10 shooting (1/6 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 1 asst
G Amari Bailey: 19 pts on 7/12 shooting (3/3 3-ptrs), 4 assts, 3 reb
G Jaylen Clark: 12 pts on 5/6 shooting, 6 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls
G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 17 pts on 7/10 shooting (1/1 3-ptrs), 8 rebs, 2 assts, 1 stl
F/C Adem Bona: 11 pts on 4/7 shooting, 7 rebs, 1 asst
Bench
G David Singleton: 11 pts on 4/8 shooting (2/5 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls
F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 0/1 shooting, 1 reb, 1 asst
G Dylan Andrews: 3 pts on 1/5 shooting (0/2 3-ptrs), 6 rebs, 2 asst, 2 stls
F Mac Etienne: 4 pts on 2/3 shooting, 3 rebs
G/F Abramo Canka: 6 pts on 2/2 shooting (2/2 3-ptrs), 1 reb, 1 asst, 1 stl
F Logan Cremonesi: 0/1 shooting, 1 asst
G Russell Stong: 1 pts on 0/1 shooting (1/1 FTs), 1 reb
F Evan Manjikian: 3 pts 1/1 shooting (1/1 3-ptrs), 1 reb
G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision)
G Will McClendon: DNP (knee)