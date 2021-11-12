No. 2 UCLA To Host No. 4 Villanova
When No. 2 UCLA (1-0) clashes with No. 4 Villanova (1-0), it will give both teams a solid measurement of where they are as teams in the early season.A loss will only be a momentary setback, and a w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news