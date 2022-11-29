RELATED: Jamie Jaquez Jr. talks before practice | Amari Bailey talks before practice | David Singleton talks before practice

UCLA freshman Amari Bailey often has a subdued look on his face, whether it be on the court or in media sessions.

The rare emotion typically comes out after assists to his teammates rather than his own made baskets.

“I enjoy my teammates’ successes more than mine,” Bailey said before Tuesday’s practice. “It’s a team sport. If I wanted to be glorified for my individual play, I would go do swim or tennis.”

The 6-foot-5 guard is coming off the best week of his young career and the Bruins’ most unselfish performance thus far. Bailey averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 57 percent (12 of 21) from the floor in wins over Pepperdine and Bellarmine to earn his first Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Week honor Monday.

UCLA, which came into the season heralding its ball movement, had 26 assists on 31 made field goals and shot 60.8 percent in Sunday’s 81-60 win over Bellarmine. The No. 21-ranked Bruins hope to replicate that effort when it opens Pac-12 play Thursday at Stanford before returning to Pauley Pavilion to host Oregon Sunday.