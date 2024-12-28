No. 22 UCLA rides 3-point touch to knock off No. 14 Gonzaga

For once, UCLA’s men’s basketball team was not the one on the heartbreaking end of a contest decided in the final seconds against Gonzaga.
In an ending that brought back memories of the 2021 Final Four and a Sweet 16 thriller two years later, the 22nd-ranked Bruins held off No. 14 Gonzaga for a 65-62 win in the first-ever college basketball game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.
It was the final nonconference regular-season contest for UCLA (11-2), which led by as many as 11 in the first half but needed to rally late.
Bruins guard Skyy Clark made four free throws over the final 13 seconds, while Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard missed a potential game-tying free throw with 8.4 seconds left and a halfcourt heave in the closing seconds.
UCLA put four scorers in double figures led by wing Eric Dailey Jr., who had 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Guard Kobe Johnson had 12, Clark netted 11 and Lazar Stefanovic chipped in 10 off the bench.
The Bruins overcame shooting 36.4% (20 of 55) from the field by making 12 of 24 3-point attempts.
Gonzaga (9-4), which came into the contest as the nation’s highest-scoring team at 89.3 points per game, shot just 7 of 24 beyond the arc. Forward Graham Ike had a game-high 24 points.
The Bruins will now resume Big Ten play next Saturday at Nebraska.
Postgame press conference
Courtesy of UCLA Athletics:
Turning point of the game
After opening the contest 2 of 16 from the field, the Bruins were able to grind themselves out of an early deficit with a flurry of 3-pointers.
An 11-0 run, including 3-pointers from Tyler Bilodeau and Dailey, put UCLA ahead 24-13 with 5:01 left in the half.
The Bulldogs, however, held the Bruins scoreless over the final four minutes and closed the half with nine consecutive points to cut the UCLA lead to 27-25 at the half.
That set the stage for a back-and-forth second half that featured six ties.
Tied 58-58, Bilodeau stood tall on a defensive possession to bother an Ike shot attempt on the low block.
The next trip down, Bruins reserve guard Sebastian Mack drew a foul on Ike but missed both free throws with 1:18 left.
Gonzaga took advantage with Nembhard’s fallaway mid-range jump shot to put Gonzaga back on top 60-58.
Mack responded with a driving layup through contact with 33.4 seconds left. His ensuing free throw put UCLA ahead 61-60.
Bulldogs guard Dusty Stromer missed a corner 3-point attempt and Clark extended the Bruins’ lead with a pair of made free throws.
Nembhard raced down the court for a layup and drew a foul with 8.4 seconds left, but he missed the free throw to keep UCLA in front.
Two more Clark free throws with 5.5 seconds remaining preserved the victory.
Bruins standout on offense: G Kobe Johnson
Johnson did all of his scoring in the second half and shot 4 of 6 — all 3-point attempts.
His barrage provided a boost for a team that continued to have its issues executing otherwise in the halfcourt.
Bruins standout on defense: G/F Eric Dailey Jr.
His versatility was key after the Bruins entered the contest without reserve forward/center William Kyle III for medical reasons.
Dailey’s defense was just as important as his scoring. He had a game-high four steals to help force 15 Gonzaga turnovers.
Why UCLA won
A little bit of fortune and better late execution at the free-throw line helped the Bruins bounce back from blowing a 16-point lead in their last contest against North Carolina.
UCLA wasn’t necessarily lights out, but it finished 13 of 18 at the line.
The 3-point shooting made up for the rest, including getting outscored 34-8 in the paint.
Despite being shorthanded and with the discrepancy in paint points, the Bruins were able to win the win the rebounding battle 37-32.
Notable UCLA stats
Starters
PG Dylan Andrews: 0 pts on 0/5 FGs (0/3 3-ptrs), 1 asst, 0 TOs
G Skyy Clark: 11 pts on 3/5 FGs (4/4 FTs), 9 rebs, 7 assts, 2 TOs
G Kobe Johnson: 12 pts on 4/6 FGs (4/6 3-ptrs), 8 rebs
G/F Eric Dailey Jr.: 18 pts on 5/10 FGs (4/5 3-ptrs), 6 rebs, 4 stls
F Tyler Bilodeau: 7 pts on 2/10 FGs, 5 rebs, 2 assts, 2 stls
Bench
G Lazar Stefanovic: 10 pts on 4/8 FGs (2/4 3-ptrs), 3 assts, 2 stls