No. 22 UCLA rides 3-point touch to knock off No. 14 Gonzaga

For once, UCLA’s men’s basketball team was not the one on the heartbreaking end of a contest decided in the final seconds against Gonzaga.

In an ending that brought back memories of the 2021 Final Four and a Sweet 16 thriller two years later, the 22nd-ranked Bruins held off No. 14 Gonzaga for a 65-62 win in the first-ever college basketball game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

It was the final nonconference regular-season contest for UCLA (11-2), which led by as many as 11 in the first half but needed to rally late.

Bruins guard Skyy Clark made four free throws over the final 13 seconds, while Bulldogs guard Ryan Nembhard missed a potential game-tying free throw with 8.4 seconds left and a halfcourt heave in the closing seconds.

UCLA put four scorers in double figures led by wing Eric Dailey Jr., who had 18 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Guard Kobe Johnson had 12, Clark netted 11 and Lazar Stefanovic chipped in 10 off the bench.

The Bruins overcame shooting 36.4% (20 of 55) from the field by making 12 of 24 3-point attempts.

Gonzaga (9-4), which came into the contest as the nation’s highest-scoring team at 89.3 points per game, shot just 7 of 24 beyond the arc. Forward Graham Ike had a game-high 24 points.

The Bruins will now resume Big Ten play next Saturday at Nebraska.