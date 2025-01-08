No. 22 UCLA's comeback fizzles late in 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan

LOS ANGELES — It was late in the first half Tuesday night when a usual prerecorded PSA played over the Pauley Pavilion court.

It featured UCLA head coach Mick Cronin, who urged fans to not drink and drive. With the Bruins trailing by 15 points at that juncture, most of an announced attendance of 11,121 fans may have been in search of their preferred beverage of choice.

The contest proved to be every bit of what social-media discourse would define as drunk after the 22nd-ranked Bruins erased an 18-point deficit only for their on-again, off-again offensive production to fizzle in the second half of a 94-75 loss to No. 24 Michigan.

UCLA (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten) went more than 7 1/2 minutes between made baskets shortly after erasing the entirety of the deficit. The Bruins shot just 41.7% (25 of 60), including 2 of 20 on 3-point attempts.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau and reserve guard Sebastian Mack had 17 points apiece to pace the effort.

Michigan (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten) shot a staggering 61.5% (32 of 52) from the field, including 15 of 28 on 3-point attempts. Center Vladislav Goldin had a game-high 36 points to go with seven rebounds and guard Tre Donaldson made six 3-pointers en route to scoring 20 points, leading four Wolverines in double figures.