The Rose Bowl is expected to be rocking Saturday for Prime Time.

After announcing a sellout of the initial tarped-off ticket allotment for the UCLA-Colorado game eight days ago, the Los Angeles Times reported Monday that two more tarps at each end will be removed and increase the capacity to 70,865, which is 3,000 more seats than originally planned.

“Yeah, we love it and I think it’s awesome,” Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said before Wednesday’s practice, the last of the week.

Kelly then referenced a similar atmosphere that unfolded when 68,123 fans flocked to the Rose Bowl to watch the Bruins upset then-No. 16-ranked LSU, 38-27, in September of the 2021 season.

“It was a great atmosphere and our players enjoy playing in that atmosphere and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Kelly said.