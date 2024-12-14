No. 24 UCLA erases 13-point deficit, holds off Arizona to extend win streak

The start to the second half Saturday had all the makings of a streak-buster.

The 24th-ranked UCLA men’s basketball team had trouble taking care of the ball, had a key starter in foul trouble early in the half and struggled at the free-throw line in a contest against former Pac-12 rival Arizona that was being played roughly 90 minutes away from the Wildcats’ campus.

Instead, UCLA erased a 13-point second-half deficit and Arizona missed its final seven shots from the field as the Bruins grinded out a 57-54 nonconference win at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

UCLA (9-1) extended its win streak to eight games after Skyy Clark grabbed an offensive rebound and made a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left.

The Wildcats (4-5), who have lost three of their last four, got a look in the closing seconds but KJ Lewis’ potential game-tying 3-pointer was an airball.

Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau led the late charge, scoring 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half. Clark added 15 for UCLA, which survived despite shooting 39.3% (11 of 28) from the field after halftime and 7 of 16 from the free-throw line for the game.

The Bruins will return home for a nonconference contest Tuesday against Prairie View A&M. Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.