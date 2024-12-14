No. 24 UCLA set to rekindle old Pac-12 rivalry with Arizona at neutral site

The UCLA-Arizona men’s basketball rivalry continues Saturday as nonconference foes in the programs’ first meeting since splitting off from the Pac-12 Conference this past summer.

The 114th all-time meeting will not be played at Pauley Pavilion or McKale Center, however. The 24th-ranked Bruins and Wildcats will meet in a 12 p.m. Pacific Time tip-off at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

UCLA (8-1) joined the Big Ten and Arizona (4-4) went to the Big 12 in a conference realignment shakeup.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin can’t help but think how “the whole thing’s weird” to be meeting on a neutral court that isn’t a conference tournament setting.

“The old days, that just didn’t happen, right?” Cronin told reporters earlier this week. “You played home and homes. But the old days, that’s why they’re called the old days. The new days — the neutral-site games, NIL games — the good thing about it is the NCAA tournament is at a neutral site in big arenas.