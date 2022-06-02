OKLAHOMA CITY – After missing the trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2020 during UCLA’s postseason run due to injury, pitcher Megan Faraimo got the first WCWS start of her career against unseeded Texas and was hoping to help guide her team to victory.

It would not go as planned.

Faramio struggled in the third inning giving up four runs on five hits putting the Bruins in a 4-0 hole early in the game. UCLA (48-9) was unable to recover falling, 7-2, and will now head to the loser’s bracket of the tournament where it will face either ninth-seeded Northwestern or top-seeded Oklahoma.

Faramio (22-5) was pulled before the end of the third inning. Her day ended after going 2 ⅓ innings and allowing four runs on six hits with a strikeout. She faced 13 batters in the game.

“Obviously, I didn't execute the way I would want to, but I'm just glad that we got back in the dugout eventually,” Faramio said. “Holly, I think, had my back, and I think Lauren Shaw also had my back. We're just prepared to get after it tomorrow.”