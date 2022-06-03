OKLAHOMA CITY — After losing in game one of the Women’s College World Series, 7-2, to unseeded Texas, No. 5-seed UCLA bounced back with 6-1 victory over ninth-seeded Northwestern on Friday to move on as the Bruins (49-9) continue to try to fight their way out of the loser’s bracket.

In her first start of her career at the WCWS, pitcher Megan Faraimo (23-5) struggled and gave up four runs in the third inning. Faramio didn’t let the bad start affect her, and she was able to come back on Friday pitching a complete game and hitting a home run to help her team move on in the tournament.

“I can tell you, separate from anyone else, I've been there before. We've lost Game 1, and we've had to come through the loser's bracket to be able to get back to the championship game,” UCLA head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez said after Friday's win. “We had to beat Cat Osterman twice, which could seem like an impossible feat. We've done that before, to be able to get back to the championship game.”