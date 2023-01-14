It had been nearly 23 full years since UCLA’s men’s basketball team went a full game without making a 3-point shot. Not only was that streak in jeopardy at the midway point of the second half Saturday against Colorado, but so, too, was the No. 7-ranked Bruins’ 12-game winning streak.

After 15 consecutive misses beyond the arc, UCLA junior guard Jaylen Clark changed all of that — it just took a bit longer to fall through the net for the 8,106 fans in attendance to exhale and roar.

Clark’s rim-rattling 3-pointer was the big momentum swing in the midst of a furious 24-3 run — including 17 consecutive points to start, helping the Bruins overcome a nine-point second-half deficit and avoid the upset in a 68-54 win over the Buffaloes at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (16-2, 7-0 Pac-12) got a tremendous all-around effort and double-double from senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who finished with a game-high 23 points to go with 13 rebounds, five blocks, four steals and two assists over 38 minutes. Clark added 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bruins, who extended their win streak to 13 games despite shooting just 38.1% from the field.

UCLA made the shots down the stretch, however, making 12 of its last 18 attempts.

"Eventually the ball is going to go in. I told them at halftime, I’d rather the ball goes in in the second half," Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said. "They didn’t really go in until the last 10 minutes. But if you’re going to have a big 10 minutes where the ball goes in, you want the last 10."

Colorado (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) received 17 points from top scorer KJ Simpson, who was limited to just six in the second half and shot 5 of 15 for the game. After making 3 of 8 3-pointers in the first half, the Buffaloes were just 1 of 6 the rest of the way.

After wrapping up the three-game homestand, the Bruins will now head back on the road next week for a pair of games in the desert. UCLA will face second-place Arizona State on Thursday before Saturday’s contest against Arizona, which will drop out of the top 10 after a stunning 19-point loss at Oregon earlier in the day.