UCLA guard Jaylen Clark will be the first to admit he’s been in a shooting funk for the past month, including an 0-of-7 effort in last week’s loss at crosstown rival USC.

So, from literally the opening tip Thursday against Washington, the junior was locked in and scored in a variety of ways to get in an early rhythm.

Clark made each of his first three baskets to jumpstart a game-opening 26-8 run and it looked like the ninth-ranked Bruins’ fortunes may have finally changed. Instead, UCLA’s second-half woes when playing with a double-digit lead returned and it settled for a 71-60 win at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) first let its 16-point halftime lead dwindle below double figures with 8:14 to play and it was a lull to the finish to end the two-game skid. It was largely due to the Bruins’ 18 turnovers, with 10 coming in the second half, and head coach Mick Cronin credited the issues to “screwing around.”

After shooting 57.1% from the field through 20 minutes, UCLA was just 10 of 25 the rest of the way. Senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points to lead four double-figure UCLA scorers. He added 10 rebounds to notch a double-double.

Washington (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) had 20 of its own turnovers and never quite made it a game. The Huskies were 8 of 26 on 3-point attempts, but 6 of 12 after the break.

Washington guard Keion Brooks Jr., who struggled mightily in the first meeting between the teams, led all scorers with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting.

The Bruins will return to the court Saturday against Washington State at 4 p.m.