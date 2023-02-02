Whether his team is in the midst of a 14-game winning streak or currently on a two-game skid, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin doesn’t get too caught up in the wins and losses.

He’s shown as much, too, criticizing his team after comfortable, double-digit victories and, most recently, crediting USC for its tough shot-making after last Thursday’s 77-64 loss at rival USC.

“We don’t really talk about whether we won or lost,” Cronin said Wednesday. “You’ve got to focus on getting better. Even if we win, I might not think we played well.”

Cronin looks at a season in “compartments,” with the goal for the ninth-ranked Bruins to be hitting their stride by March.

The players, including Jaime Jaquez Jr. and David Singleton, don’t look at back-to-back losses in January in the-sky-is-falling terms.

The first step to the turnaround: taking care of home-court advantage.