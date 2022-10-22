Tenth-ranked Oregon wasn’t about to let No. 9 UCLA come into its building and dictate the flow of the game Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.

After the teams traded field goals and touchdowns, the Ducks scored on what would be their third of seven consecutive drives. What followed was the type of aggressiveness a visiting team might pull to seize momentum and quiet a raucous crowd.

Instead, the Ducks’ onside kick early in the second quarter only fired up the already frenzied crowd and was the play that marked the start of UCLA’s demise in a 45-30 loss.