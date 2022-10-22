No. 9 UCLA takes first hit, now has to show it can respond
Tracy McDannald
Staff writer
Tenth-ranked Oregon wasn’t about to let No. 9 UCLA come into its building and dictate the flow of the game Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium.
After the teams traded field goals and touchdowns, the Ducks scored on what would be their third of seven consecutive drives. What followed was the type of aggressiveness a visiting team might pull to seize momentum and quiet a raucous crowd.
Instead, the Ducks’ onside kick early in the second quarter only fired up the already frenzied crowd and was the play that marked the start of UCLA’s demise in a 45-30 loss.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looked like the Chip Kelly of the Oregon days, as the latter could only watch his defense get picked apart for 28 second-quarter points to trail 31-13 at halftime.
Kelly wanted no part in hearing about how the move put his offense on the sideline for a few more minutes, sitting in the rain and waiting to get back in action.
“That’s the game,” Kelly told reporters afterward. “We’ve got to get stops on defense so that doesn’t happen to us.”
Both offenses produced as advertised, but the extra first-half possession allowed Ducks quarterback Bo Nix to further pick apart the Bruins’ defense.
Nix found four different receivers for touchdowns, including top target Troy Franklin for eight catches, 132 yards and two scores.
