The UCLA defense knew Oregon quarterback Bo Nix would be a handful with his dual-threat abilities. As it turned out, the Auburn transfer’s arm was more than enough Saturday afternoon. Nix threw five touchdowns as No. 10-ranked Oregon carved up No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 Conference play and take early control atop the league race. The Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) lost for the 10th time in the last 11 head-to-head meetings against the Ducks and has now lost eight consecutive games at Autzen Stadium. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is now 0-4 against his former team, including three at his old home. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12), who extended their home winning streak to 23 games, racked up 556 yards of total offense and scored on their first seven drives before punting late in the fourth quarter. Nix completed 22 of 28 passes for 283 yards. The UCLA defense failed to produce a turnover or sack, collecting just three tackles for a loss of five yards.

Scoring summary

First quarter 10:36, Oregon: PK Camden Lewis 44-yard field goal, 3-0 Oregon 4:09, UCLA: PK Nicholas Barr-Mira 47-yard field goal, 3-3 tie Second quarter 14:56, Oregon: QB Bo Nix to TE Terrance Ferguson, 17-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Camden Lewis), 10-3 Oregon 12:38, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to RB Keegan Jones, 36-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 10-10 tie 10:49, Oregon: QB Bo Nix to WR Troy Franklin, 49-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Camden Lewis), 17-10 Oregon 6:34, Oregon: RB Jordan James 2-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Camden Lewis), 24-10 Oregon 3:10, UCLA: PK Nicholas Barr-Mira 44-yard field goal, 24-13 Oregon 0:06, Oregon: QB Bo Nix to WR Troy Franklin, 2-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Camden Lewis), 31-13 Oregon Third quarter 9:27, UCLA: PK Nicholas Barr-Mira 33-yard field goal, 31-16 Oregon 1:52, Oregon: QB Bo Nix to TE Cam McCormick, 17-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Camden Lewis), 38-16 Oregon Fourth quarter 13:56, UCLA: RB Zach Charbonnet 1-yard TD run (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 38-23 Oregon 11:37, Oregon: QB Bo Nix to RB Bucky Irving, 37-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Camden Lewis), 45-23 Oregon 4:11, UCLA: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to WR Jake Bobo, 22-yard TD (PAT GOOD, Nicholas Barr-Mira), 45-30 Oregon

Turning point of the game

The offenses matched one another on each of their first two drives, trading a field goal and a touchdown, in a methodical start for both teams. UCLA could have forced a three-and-out and punt on the Ducks’ second drive but allowed a third-and-12 conversion. Oregon’s third offensive series ended in a 49-yard touchdown from Nix to Franklin to go up 17-10 early in the second quarter. Then, the Ducks changed the game with a successful onside kick and recovery.

Four minutes later, Oregon doubled its advantage on a Jordan James 2-yard rushing touchdown. On the drive, a clearly gassed UCLA defense had more and more issues with Nix and the zone read. The Bruins followed with an eight-play drive but had to settle for a Nicholas Barr-Mira 44-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 24-13. However, with 3:10 to play and no sign of being slowed down, Oregon marched 88 yards on 10 plays capped by the second Nix-to-Franklin connection to take a 31-13 into halftime. All eight combined scoring drives ended with points, but it was the Ducks’ extra possession that flipped the momentum. Oregon racked up more first-half total offense (352 yards) than UCLA’s defense allowed per game (344.8) coming in.

Bruins offensive player of the game

UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet ran for 154 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. It was the first time in 12 occurrences that the Bruins have lost when the Michigan transfer ran for more than 100 yards. The rain didn’t start to come down until late in the first half, and Charbonnet had little issue with the Pac-12’s top run defense. Oregon came in averaging just 98 yards rushing allowed. However, with UCLA’s offense kept off the field for the key stretch in the second quarter, Oregon was able to create a cushion to absorb Charbonnet’s production.

Bruins defensive player of the game

It’s kind of hard to call anyone on defense a standout after a performance like that. Safety Mo Osling III was credited with a game-high 17 tackles, but it’s rarely a good thing when a player in the secondary has that many stops. In fact, the top three tacklers came from the secondary, with Stephan Blaylock collecting seven and John Humphrey finishing with six. Up front, the Oregon offensive line had its way. There just wasn’t any sort of resistance from the Bruins’ defense.

UCLA play of the game

The teams looked like they were settling in for a back-and-forth affair after quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson found running back Keegan Jones on a screen pass for a 36-yard touchdown to tie the game 10-10 early in the second quarter.

Why UCLA lost ...

The defense couldn’t get a stop, plain and simple. Oregon demonstrated in a masterful way in the third quarter. With a 15-point lead, the Ducks took 7 minutes, 30 seconds off the clock with a 15-play drive that was capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass from Nix to tight end Cam McCormick. On the drive, the Ducks dared the Bruins to stop them for four downs and picked up two conversions in their own territory. That summed up Oregon’s confidence in executing against a defense that showed very little resistance after the game’s opening drive. For the game, Oregon was 6 for 12 on third down and 3 for 4 on fourth down.

